Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Piper Sandler

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the company’s current price.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $242.74 on Monday. Illumina has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average of $214.34. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

