Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 129,350 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 129,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

NYSE APP opened at $16.94 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

