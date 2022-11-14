Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.7 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.40 and its 200-day moving average is $238.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

