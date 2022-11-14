Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,918 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77,320 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $142.58 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $387.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

