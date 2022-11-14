Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 175,457 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 392,885 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,943,000 after acquiring an additional 124,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 261,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares in the company, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $73.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market cap of $85.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.14%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

