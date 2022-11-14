Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $111.58 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.21%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

