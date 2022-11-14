Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 16,796.9% in the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $173.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.25.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

