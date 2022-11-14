Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,490 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $8,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $93.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $66.61. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.57.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.