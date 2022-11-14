Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.54 Million in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $235.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $204.37 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

