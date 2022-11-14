Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $438.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.13. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $501.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

