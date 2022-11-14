Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,088 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,476 shares of company stock worth $11,087,376. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

