Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $70.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

