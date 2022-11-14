Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,477 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,477 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

