Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,458 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:KNX opened at $53.69 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.
Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
