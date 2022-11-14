ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. ING Groep makes up 2.7% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ING Groep by 112.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 2,450.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 228,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

