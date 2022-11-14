Insider Buying: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Senior Officer Acquires 120,000 Shares of Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,411,980.80.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 13.3 %

AQN stock traded down C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$10.70. 9,432,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$796.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$778.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.93%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

