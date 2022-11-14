Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £132.80 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,640 ($76.45) per share, for a total transaction of £132.80 ($152.91).

Croda International Stock Performance

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 7,060 ($81.29) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,625.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,762.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1,389.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. Croda International Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5,862 ($67.50) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($120.96).

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,300 ($95.57) to GBX 8,100 ($93.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($103.63) to GBX 8,400 ($96.72) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,100 ($93.26).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

