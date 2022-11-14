Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 42 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($332.71).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley purchased 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 688 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($839.70).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.6 %

MAB1 traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 670 ($7.71). The company had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 468 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($17.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 874.87. The company has a market cap of £382.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,133.25.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 13.40 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is currently 87.81%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

