Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 42 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 42 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 688 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £288.96 ($332.71).
Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, Lucy Tilley purchased 106 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 688 ($7.92) per share, for a total transaction of £729.28 ($839.70).
Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 0.6 %
MAB1 traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 670 ($7.71). The company had a trading volume of 12,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 468 ($5.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,500 ($17.27). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 699.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 874.87. The company has a market cap of £382.09 million and a P/E ratio of 2,133.25.
Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend
About Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
