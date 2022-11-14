Insider Buying: Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX) Insider Buys 1,150,000 Shares of Stock

Noronex Limited (ASX:NRX – Get Rating) insider James Thompson purchased 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,650.00 ($23,149.35).
James Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 4th, James Thompson acquired 383,730 shares of Noronex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,279.36 ($7,973.61).
Noronex Price Performance
Noronex Company Profile
