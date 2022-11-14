Insider Buying: Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($10,362.69).

Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 4.7 %

LON OBD opened at GBX 19.34 ($0.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £28.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. Oxford BioDynamics Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.98 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 46.64 ($0.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Monday, September 12th.

About Oxford BioDynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

