Insider Buying: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CEO Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 15,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.29 million, a P/E ratio of -737.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $20.62.

Institutional Trading of Repay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Repay by 131.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repay Company Profile

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Featured Articles

