Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,874 shares in the company, valued at $426,455.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FVCBankcorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FVCB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $281.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.31. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

