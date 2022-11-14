Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 25,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,478,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,266.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Schiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $392,000.00.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 326,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

