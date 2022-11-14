Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 1,822 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 416,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.