Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 1,822 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $194,188.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Saleel Awsare also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 25th, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00.
Synaptics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $4.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 416,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,460. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.23. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 34.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Synaptics Company Profile
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Read More
