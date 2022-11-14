Insider Selling: Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) CEO Sells 8,006 Shares of Stock

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $192,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,059,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.66. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Stephens boosted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wabash National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

