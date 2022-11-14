inSure DeFi Hits Market Cap of $57.18 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $57.18 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,606.92 or 1.00015389 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010091 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005945 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021988 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00245426 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00214599 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,339,005.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

