Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Boosted by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 145,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.91.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

