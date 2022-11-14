Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($56.42) to GBX 4,700 ($54.12) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,672.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

