Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPLV stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.