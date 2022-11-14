Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 14th (ABEO, APR.UN, AQN, ATD, BBD.B, BEI.UN, BMO, BRAG, CAE, CAR.UN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 14th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $13.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$30.00 to C$45.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.50 to C$61.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$151.00 to C$153.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$12.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$59.50 to C$56.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$4.35.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.85 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$3.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.75 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$61.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$93.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$92.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$164.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from C$211.00 to C$209.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$34.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$1.75.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.05. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$17.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$95.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.40 to C$2.20.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$137.00 to C$140.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.65.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$101.00 to C$100.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

