Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 14th (ABEO, APR.UN, AQN, ATD, BBD.B, BEI.UN, BMO, BRAG, CAE, CAR.UN)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 14th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$14.75 to C$13.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from $13.50 to $12.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $11.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$70.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from C$30.00 to C$45.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.50 to C$61.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from C$151.00 to C$153.00.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$12.50.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$59.50 to C$56.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$72.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$4.35.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.85 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$35.00 to C$38.00.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$3.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.75 to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$63.00 to C$61.00.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$98.00 to C$93.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$92.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$164.00.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$195.00 to C$200.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$26.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from C$211.00 to C$209.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.50.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$4.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$9.25 to C$8.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$34.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$1.75.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.05. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.50 to C$21.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) had its target price trimmed by Eight Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$16.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$17.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$18.00 to C$15.00.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$95.00.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$103.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$25.00.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$2.40 to C$2.20.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$137.00 to C$140.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.65.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$17.50 to C$17.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$20.00.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$79.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$79.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from C$101.00 to C$100.00.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$158.00 to C$168.00.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $10.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.50 to C$14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

