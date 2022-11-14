IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2022

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.