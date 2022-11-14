IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the October 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.99. The stock had a trading volume of 23 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,322. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IO Biotech Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.