IPVERSE Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $12,295.48 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00580054 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.72 or 0.30214078 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IPVERSE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

