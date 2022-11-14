iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,716 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,270,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

STIP opened at $97.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.38. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.