iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,910,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the October 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,059,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,619,000. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 50,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $58.23 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $74.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.99.

