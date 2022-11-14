iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Purchased by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,722,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,827,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.