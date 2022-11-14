iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Short Interest Up 84.4% in October

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,200 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the October 15th total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $25.37.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.