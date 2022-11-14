iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Holdings Raised by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

