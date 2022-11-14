iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,115 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,010,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $64.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $81.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

