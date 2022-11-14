iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after acquiring an additional 534,500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after buying an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,693,314. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.