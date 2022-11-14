iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,551,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $179,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 630,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,240,000 after buying an additional 535,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $72.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,856,207 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.17.

