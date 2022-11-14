iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $103.84 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

