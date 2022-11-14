iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Synovus Financial Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 8.9% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned 1.51% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $758,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4,108.5% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 279.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 49,585 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $155.99. 214,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,305. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

