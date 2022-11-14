iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.49. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.93. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

