iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 330.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7,124.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 76,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $109.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,370. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $110.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

