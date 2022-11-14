iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.7% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $398.50. 78,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.09 and a 200 day moving average of $394.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

