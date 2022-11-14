iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after buying an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $401.26. The stock had a trading volume of 184,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,601. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

