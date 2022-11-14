iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 76,066 shares.The stock last traded at $101.93 and had previously closed at $101.60.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAI. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $792,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.