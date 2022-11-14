iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 57,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.63. 40,252 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.08.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

