Israel Discount Bank of New York Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $250.91 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

