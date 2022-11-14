Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $535,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $223,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra raised shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

NYSE:EOG opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.92. The company has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

